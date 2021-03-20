This is going to be a big treat for RRR Movie fans. A new Ram Charan character poster as Ramaraju will be revealed on his birthday which falls on March 27. It's a tradition in the South to reveal a new poster or teaser or trailer of a new project on the birthday of movie stars. Alia Bhatt's Sita poster was also released on her birthday and now the official Twitter handle of the film has confirmed same will be done for Ram Charan as well. RRR: SS Rajamouli’s Next With Ram Charan and Jr NTR Gets Rs 348 Crore Deal for Its Theatrical Rights – Reports

Now we did see a glimpse of a very beefed-up Ram Charan in a character video listing out his many qualities. But it didn't have his face in close up. So while we loved the powerful video, we did miss seeing him up close. So this new poster could be an answer to that.

Here's the RRR announcement on Ram Charan

Unleashing @AlwaysRamCharan's FIERCEST avatar as Ramaraju for his birthday with a new poster! 🔥🔥#RRRMovie RAMA RAJU aRRRiving — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 20, 2021

Here's what we saw so far about his character Ramaraju

RRR will release on October 13 and also stars Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

