Tamil actress Gouri G Kishan, known for her roles in 96, Karnan and Master, recently faced a disturbing incident after a YouTuber body-shamed her at a press meet for her film Others. The incident has caused quite a stir within the entertainment industry, with several celebrities coming out in support of the actress. Amid the backlash, YouTuber RS Karthik issued an apology to Gouri for his remarks. However, Gouri has now reacted to his apology, and she isn’t buying it. ‘We, All Women, Stand With Her’: AMMA President Shwetha Menon Criticises YouTuber’s ‘Insincere’ Apology to Gouri G Kishan After Body-Shaming Remarks.

What Did the Reporter Say to Gouri G Kishan?

During the pre-release event of the Tamil movie Others, a YouTuber identified as RS Karthik addressed Gouri's weight at the conference. He did not even ask the question directly and asked her male co-star, "We see you picking her up in some romance sequences, how was her weight like?" Despite the actress' objection to the question, Karthik told the director that she was miscast for the role due to her weight."

Gouri G Kishan Body-Shamed at ‘Others’ Event

பத்திரிக்கையாளர் போர்வையில் அநாகரிகாமாக body shaming செய்யும் விதமாக கேள்வியை கேட்ட youtube பொரிக்கையை தன்னதனியாக எதிர்த்து நின்ற others திரைப்படத்தின் கதாநாயகி gouri kishan 🔥🔥🔥 இவ்வளவு ஆணாகளுக்கு மத்தியில் படகுழுவினரே கேள்வி கேட்க தயங்கிய நிலையில் துணிச்சலாக தானக்கான… pic.twitter.com/qqNyIPtNGJ — Johny Bhai(அண்ணாமலையின் வார் ரூம்)🇮🇳 (@Johni_raja) November 6, 2025

YouTuber RS Karthik Apologises to Gouri G Kishan

Amid the body-shaming row, YouTuber RS Karthik finally issued an apology on the issue for his comments. Offering a clarification through a video, the reporter said that he has been feeling mentally frustrated over the past few days due to the Gouri Kishan controversy. He added that the actress misunderstood his comments in a way which was different from what he had intended.

He said, "I asked the question in one way, but she took it in a different way and labelled it as a 'stupid' question. This is why I had to ask her the same question in the next press meet of Others." The YouTuber said that he did not mean to body shame the actress and said, "It was asked to the hero as a jolly question. If this incident has hurt her in any way, I would like to apologise for it."

YouTuber RS Karthik Apologises to Gouri G Kishan

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) handle, Gouri Kishan re-shared a video of RS Karthik's apology and rejected it, calling it "performative remorse". She wrote, "An apology without accountability isn’t an apology at all. Especially when it’s brushed off with 'she misunderstood the question — it was just a fun one,” or worse — 'I didn’t body-shame anyone.' Let me be clear. I won’t accept performative remorse or hollow words. Do better, RS Karthik." ‘I Am Deeply Sorry’: Mrunal Thakur Apologises to Bipasha Basu, ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ Actress Says ‘My Intent Was Never to Body-Shame Anyone’.

Gouri G Kishan Responds to RS Karthik’s Apology

An apology without accountability isn’t an apology at all. Especially when it’s brushed off with “she misunderstood the question — it was just a fun one,” or worse — “I didn’t body-shame anyone.” Let me be clear. I won’t accept performative remorse or hollow words. Do better, RS… https://t.co/OsIOegL9Hr — Gouri G Kishan (@Gourayy) November 10, 2025

About ‘Others’

The movie Others starred Gouri G Kishan opposite debutant Aditya Madhavan. The movie directed by Abin Hariharana arrived in the theatres on November 7, 2025. The medical crime thriller also stars Anju Kurian, Muniskanth, Harish Perady and R Sundarrajan in key roles.

