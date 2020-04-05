Happy Birthday, Rashmika Mandanna! Fans Pour in Wishes for the South Actress on Twitter

Rashmika Mandanna (Photo Credits: File Image)

South actress Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating her birthday today! The gorgeous actress has turned 24 today on April 5, and fans have been pouring in wishes for her across social media platforms. From wishing her a successful year ahead to sharing stills from her films, Rashmika has been showered with heaps of love by her fans. It was in 2016 when Rashmika made her acting debut, and in such a short span of time, she has managed to win hearts of movie buffs down south. Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: From Sartorial Choices to Trendy Hairdos, This South Beauty’s Insta Pics Will Give You A Sneak Peek Of Her Chic Style Statements!

Rashmika Mandanna majorly works in the Kannada and Telugu film industry. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in both these film industries. This south beauty is dubbed as 'Karnataka Crush' by the media and Kannada film industry. Rashmika made her debut with the Kannada film Kirik Party and it shot her to fame instantly. Her performance in the film was lauded by fans and critics. Chalo, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, Sarileru Neekevvaru are some of the other hit films in which she was featured as the lead actress. Right now, let’s take a look at the birthday wishes poured in by her fans on Twitter. Bheeshma Review: Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna's Romantic-Comedy Gets a Thumbs-Up From Twitterati.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Bheeshma, in which she was paired opposite Nithiin. Her upcoming two projects are Pogaru, a film directed by Nanda Kishore, and another untitled film is with Allu Arjun. Rashmika is all set to venture into Kollywood opposite Karthi. This film will be helmed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. Here’s wishing Rashmika Mandanna a great day and a fabulous year ahead!