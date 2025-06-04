It’s official! Nivin Pauly has entered the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) with Benz, playing the main antagonist, Walter. The official announcement was made on June 4, with the Malayalam star being revealed in a bloody, binge-y promo as being part of the upcoming film, which stars Raghava Lawrence in the lead. Benz marks the first film in the LCU not to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj; instead, it will be helmed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, known for making Remo and Sulthan. Nivin Pauly Transforms Into ‘Walter’ for ‘Benz’: First Look Reveals Gold-Wearing, Hammer-Wielding Villain of Raghava Lawrence’s LCU Movie (Watch Video).

Nivin Pauly is not the first Malayalam actor to join this cinematic universe, which began in 2019 with Kaithi, was firmly established with Vikram (2022), and later expanded with Leo (2023) - all directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Fahadh Faasil played one of the parallel leads in Vikram, while Narain made his presence felt in both Kaithi and Vikram. And they are not the only ones.

In this feature, we look at all the Malayalam actors who have appeared in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe so far.

Narain in 'Kaithi' / 'Vikram'

Narain in Kaithi

Narain plays a police officer in Kaithi, aided by Karthi’s Dilli - forming one of the main narrative tracks in what is arguably the best film of the LCU. He reprised the role in Vikram, though his character has shifted allegiance and is now part of Vikram’s vigilante gang. ‘Kaithi 2’: Producer SR Prabhu Confirms Shooting for Lokesh Kanakaraj’s Action Drama to Begin by the End of the Year!

Hareesh Peradi in 'Kaithi' / 'Vikram'

Hareesh Peradi in Vikram

Left Right Left actor Hareesh Peradi portrayed Stephen Raj, the corrupt head of the Narcotics division. Arrested by the end of Kaithi for his ties to the villain’s gang, his character is killed at the beginning of Vikram by the hero’s masked group.

Fahadh Faasil in 'Vikram'

Fahadh Faasil in Vikram

National Award-winning Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil memorably played Amar, the leader of a black ops unit investigating the deaths of Stephen Raj and two other key characters - one being Vikram’s alter ego. Suffering a personal loss in his clash with Vijay Sethupathi’s antagonist, Amar ultimately joins Vikram’s gang. Vikram Movie Review: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi’s Film Sparks With Thrills and Frills Despite a Lagging Screenplay.

Kalidas Jayaram in 'Vikram'

Kalidas Jayaram in Vikram

Whether Kalidas Jayaram should still be called a Malayalam actor is up for debate, given his growing presence in Tamil cinema. In Vikram, he plays ACP Prabhanjan, the foster son of Vikram, who is tragically killed early in the film.

Chemban Vinod Jose in 'Vikram'

Chemban Vinod Jose in Vikram

Chemban Vinod Jose, best known for his work in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s films like Amen, Ee Ma Yau, and Churuli, plays Police Commissioner Jose. He enlists Amar to investigate the killings but is later revealed to be corrupt and is killed by Amar.

Madonna Sebastian in 'Leo'

Vijay and Madonna Sebastian in Leo

It may be hard to believe, but Lokesh Kanagaraj pulled off a strange casting coup by having Premam star Madonna Sebastian play Thalapathy Vijay’s twin sister in Leo. Tragically, her character is killed by her uncle - an event that causes Leo to change his identity and go into hiding to escape his villainous father and uncle. Leo Movie Review: A Restrained Thalapathy Vijay Works Wonders But Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film Could Have Been Bloody Sweeter!

Mathew Thomas in 'Leo'

Mathew Thomas in Leo

Premalu and Bromance star Mathew Thomas played the teenage son of Leo in the film.

Babu Antony in 'Leo'

Babu Antony in Leo

Martial arts star Babu Antony, who has appeared in several Tamil films, played a henchman to Sanjay Dutt’s character Anthony in Leo.

Nivin Pauly in 'Benz'

Nivin Pauly in Benz

Premam star Nivin Pauly makes his LCU debut as the main antagonist in Benz. The first look video shows him in a never-seen-before avatar - bloodied, gold-adorned, and sporting a comically evil grin. He’s an instant standout, and fans are eager to see how his showdown with Raghava Lawrence’s Benz will unfold.

