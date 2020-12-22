Looks like the legal war between music legend Ilaiyaraaja and LV Prasad studios in Chennai is in no mood to stop. As per the latest development, we hear that Prasad Studios in a statement released has set the record straight and have denied the entry of Ilaiyaraaja into their premises. Well, to calm the tiff between the two down, Madras High Court had suggested that both the parties should come to an amicable resolution, but this seems never-ending. Ilaiyaraaja Turns 76! Maestro to Perform With KJ Yesudas and Balasubrahmanyam in a Special Concert Today!

Reportedly, Madras High Court suggested that a court-appointed candidate would watch Ilaiyaraaja’s entry to the studio so that the music composer can check and take away his property from there. However, the studio was not keen with this idea but was ready to allow representatives on behalf of the maestro, who would make a visit at the studio and take back the legend's belongings. Ilaiyaraaja Birthday: 5 Songs Composed By The Music Maestro Of Indian Cinema That You Need To Listen To Right Now!

For the one's who aren't aware, the point of discussion here is Recording Theatre-1, where Ilaiyaraaja worked for over 35 years. In a shocking turn of events, the musician had sued Prasad Studios demanding Rs 50 lakh. Ilaiyaraaja had alleged for forcibly eviting him, damaging his instruments, equipment and also selling his work in the black market during the lockdown. Ilaiyaraaja Loses His Cool on a Security Guard at His Live Concert With SPB? Check Out Videos From the Event.

In his police complaint, Ilaiyaraaja claimed that some people entered the studio as a command by Sai Prasad (owner of the studio) and damaged all his musical valuables. Well, justice must be served, nevertheless. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2020 05:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).