Bhoomi Teaser: Jayam Ravi Makes An Impression In Lakshman's Social Drama (Watch Video)

Stills from Bhoomi (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Jayam Ravi and Nidhhi Agerwal starrer Tamil movie, Bhoomi's teaser video is finally here! The makers have been teasing the fans with multiple sills form the film directed by Lakshman. In fact, this will be the lead actor and the filmmaker's third collaboration after films like Romeo-Juliet and Bogan. After a long wait, the video glimpse of Lakshman's 25th film is here and it seems interesting. Bhoomi: Jayam Ravi and Nidhhi Agerwal Look Stylish in the New Poster.

In the teaser, we see Jayam in the role of a space scientist who is working on some project related to Mars. We soon see him entering the village backdrop along with his team. There are also a few scenes where we get to know that his character gets emotionally attached to the life and problems of the village. He gets into agricultural issues of the village and makes some serious amendments. Jayam is seen packing some punches and having his action mode on in this flick. Speaking of Nidhhi, we get to see her dolled up but only in one scene though. Check out the teaser below.

Watch Bhoomi Teaser Here:

With heavy background score and a social message, it won't be surprising if the fans throng the theatres. The fans were super impressed by Jayam's performance in Comali. Naturally, there are genuine expectations from him this time as well. He will also be seen in a film that will reportedly have Taapsee Pannu in the lead. But before that , let's see what magic does Bhoomi create at the box office. Stay tuned with us for more updates.