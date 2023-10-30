Rambaan is the upcoming Malayalam film starring Mohanlal in the leading role. The superstar is collaborating with director Joshiy for this new project. Actor-producer Chemban Vinod Jose has penned the script of Rambaan. Lalettan, as the superstar is fondly called, has shared the motion poster that gives a silhouette of his avatar. He is seen standing on a car’s roof with a gun and sledge hammer in his hands with the backdrop featuring the busy city life. L2E–Empuraan: Prithviraj Sukumaran Announces ‘End of Schedule One’ of Lucifer Sequel Starring Mohanlal.

Check Out The Motion Poster Of Rambaan Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)