Actor Suriya, who is celebrating his birthday today (July 23), is all set to star in Kanguva and the makers have revealed the first glimpse of his most anticipated film, which shows him as a warrior. Siva, who has directed movies such as Souryam, Daruvu: Sound Of Mass has collaborated with the South star for this magnum opus. Kanguva Glimpse: Suriya’s Never-Seen-Before Avatar Leaves Fans With ‘Goosebumps’, Netizens Hail Director Siva’s Upcoming Film.

With music by Devi Sri Prasad and visuals from cinematographer Vetri Palanisany, the film will be released in 10 languages in 3D format. The first glimpse is released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English. Suriya has also shared the glimpse on his Twitter handle.

Glimpse Of Kanguva

Studio Green in association with UV Creations is producing the Suriya and Disha Patani-starrer Kanguva, which is an action-packed drama and is planned to be released in early 2024. Studio Green KE Gnanavel Raja has churned out many hits in the last 16 years including films like Singam series, Paruthi Veeran, Siruthai, Komban, Naan Mahan Alla, Madras, Teddy and recently Pathu Thala. The makers had previously announced the title of the film with an intriguing video. Suriya 42 Now Titled Kanguva! Suriya and Disha Patani’s Upcoming Tamil Film to Release Soon - Reports.

The title teaser video featured the background of a dark night, unveiling an eagle, a dog, and a masked warrior riding a horse, followed by a massive army. Suriya also informed his fans about the news. Disha too shared the title look of the movie on her Instagram with a caption that read, "A Man with Power of Fire & a Saga of a Mighty Valiant Hero".