The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday strongly reprimanded actor Kamal Haasan for his controversial remark about the origins of the Kannada language. The court questioned why the police should provide security for what it termed as his mistake. “Don’t use the Right to Speech to hurt sentiments,” the court warned. ‘Thug Life’ Row: Kamal Haasan Seeks Karnataka High Court Protection for Release of Film in State.

Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' Trailer Poster - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

Hearing on Security Plea for Film Screening

The observations were made by a bench led by Justice M Nagaprasanna during a hearing of Kamal Haasan’s petition seeking police protection for the screening of his movie Thug Life in Karnataka’s theatres and multiplexes. Kamal Haasan had sparked outrage by claiming that the Kannada language is derived from Tamil. Despite widespread protests across Karnataka, the actor has refused to apologise for his statement.

Court Urges Apology

The court asked Kamal Haasan’s counsel to clarify whether the actor would consider tendering an apology and adjourned the matter until 2.30 p.m. The bench referred to a historical example, noting: “A prominent person like C. Rajagopalachari had issued a similar statement in 1950 about the origins of the Kannada language and later apologised following protests, even though there was no commercial motive. If such a big person can apologise, and a similar statement has been issued after 75 years, and there is a commercial motive...” Kamal Haasan’s Heartfelt Birthday Greeting for ‘Thug Life’ Director Mani Ratnam: ‘Your Presence Has Been a Source of Strength’

Why Release the Film If No Apology?

The court pulled up the actor, stating: “You want to make a profit from the people of Karnataka, and you also maintain that you won’t apologise. Even I want to watch the movie, and because of the controversy, I am unable to watch it. If you do not want to apologise, leave it. Why do you want to release it here?”

The bench further said, “The cinema is made to make profits, and why should the police give protection for your mistake? The people are demanding an apology from you. You have not denied making the statement; you have agreed to have made the statement and are maintaining that you won’t apologise.”

“One statement can resolve the issue, and you are not tendering an apology. If you are not apologising, why are you releasing it in Karnataka?” the court added. In response, Kamal Haasan’s counsel submitted that the actor has not insulted the Kannada language and had made the statement with love. ‘Thug Life’ Row: After Kamal Haasan Approaches Karnataka High Court for Film Release in State, CM Siddaramaiah Assures Action to Kannada Film Body.

Possible Ban on Film Release

Meanwhile, office-bearers of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce and Industries have initiated a meeting to consider banning the release of Thug Life in the state.

Commenting on the issue, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra stated, “The state government is not taking any stand in this regard. Kamal is a popular actor. His love for Tamil is understandable, but he can’t insult the Kannada language. It’s not too late; he should apologise to the people of Karnataka by correcting his unwise behaviour.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2025 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).