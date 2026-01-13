The makers of director Paul George's pan-Indian Malayalam film Kattalan, featuring actor Antony Varghese (Pepe) in the lead, have now announced that their film will hit screens on May 14 this year. Cube Entertainments, the production house producing the film, took to its Instagram stories section to make the announcement. It wrote, "In cinemas worldwide May 14." It may be recalled that the unit of the film had wrapped up its Vagamon schedule only recently. ‘Kattalan’: Rajisha Vijayan Joins Antony Varghese in Paul George’s Upcoming Pan-Indian Film As Female Lead.

Sharing a BTS video that contained clips of the crew at work in Vagamon, the production house had, a couple of days earlier, said, "Vagamon schedule wrap up. Kattalan teaser dropping on Jan 16,2026! A Cubes International Initiative." It may be recalled that the production house had, late last year, paid tribute to the stuntmen who had worked on the film. The production house had then released the footage of a four-wheeler turning turtle during the filming of a stunt sequence and offered their salutations to brave stuntmen, whose courage enabled film units to shoot such sequences.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs. For the unaware, producer Shareef Muhammed of Cubes Entertainments, best known for making the blockbuster Marco, is back with his next ambitious venture titled 'Kattalan', a high-octane pan-Indian action thriller that is being directed by Paul George. While actor Antony Varghese (Pepe) and actress Rajisha Vijayan play the lead in the film, it will also feature Rapper Baby Jean, Telugu actor Sunil, best known for his performances in blockbusters like Pushpa: The Rise (2021), Pushpa 2 (2024) and Jailer (2023), actor Kabir Duhan Singh, known for his intense screen presence and powerful performances across multiple languages and veteran Malayalam actors Jagadeesh and Siddique in pivotal roles. Pepe in ‘Kattalan’: Actor Antony Varghese To Star in Debutant Director Paul George’s Film (See Poster)

It may be recalled that the makers had also welcomed actor Parth Tiwari and actor Anson Paul on board the unit of the film. Prior to that, they had got on board promising talent Shon Joy. The model-turned-actor is best known for his performance in his debut film Alappuzha Gymkhana (2025). He is known to have a strong screen presence and is considered a promising talent. Story for the film has been penned by Paul George, Joby Varghese and Jero Jacob. The dynamic trio is making its sensational writing debut with Kattalan. Sources say that the writers have blended raw storytelling energy with cinematic vision to craft a gritty, high-stakes narrative that thrusts audiences deep into the world of power, betrayal, and the deadly missions. The film has music by Ajaneesh Loknath, the musical genius behind Kantara 2 and choreography by Sharief. Costumes for the film are by Dhanya Balakrishnan and cinematography is by Renadive. Editing for the film is by Shameer Muhammed.

