Chennai, May 14: The makers of director Gowtam Tinnanuri’s explosive action entertainer, ‘Kingdom’, featuring actor Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, have now announced that they have postponed the release of the film to July 4 this year. The film was originally scheduled to hit screens on May 30 this year.

In a statement, Sithara Entertainments, one of the production houses producing the film, said, "To our dear audience, We wish to inform that the release of our film 'Kingdom', originally set for May 30, has been rescheduled to July 4. We explored every possibility to stick to the original date, but recent unforeseen events in the country and the current atmosphere have made it difficult for us to move forward with promotions or celebrations." ‘VD 12’ Titled ‘Kingdom’: Vijay Deverakonda’s First Look and Teaser From Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Action Drama Out; Telugu Movie To Hit Theatres on THIS Date!.

The production house further said, "We believe this decision will help us present Kingdom in the best possible way, with the creative excellence and spirit it deserves. We truly value your support and hope to receive your love when we meet you nemas on at the cinemas on July 4."

"We're grateful to Dil Raju garu and Nithin garu for their understanding and support in making this change possible. Jai Hind!! Kingdom in cinemas worldwide on 4th July 2025." It may be recalled that the production house had already announced that dubbing for the first half of the film had been completed. ‘Kingdom’ Song ‘Hridayam Lopala’: Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyashri Borse’s Chemistry Shines in This Romantic Track With a Thrill Twist (Watch Video).

The film has generated a lot of buzz ever since the makers released a gripping teaser. In the teaser, Vijay Deverakonda comes across as a character that resembles an unstoppable force—blazing with intensity and destined for greatness. The film, which was initially being referred to as VD12, has the tagline, ‘From the shadows of betrayal, shall rise a king.’

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and editing by Navin Nooli. It is being produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas Banners respectively. The film is to be presented by Srikara Studios. Well known costume designer Neeraja Kona is in-charge of the costumes for this film, which has its songs choreographed by Vijay Binni. The film, which is full of action sequences, has three stunt choreographers -- Yannick Ben, Chethan D’Souza, Real Satish –working on it.

