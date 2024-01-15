Malayalam film industry’s first techno-musician KJ Joy passed away in Chennai in the wee hours on Monday, said industry sources. He has worked in nearly 200 films, including 12 Hindi films. Vani Jairam Death: Malayalam Film and Music Fraternity Mourn The Loss Of Veteran Singer As She Passes Away At 77.

The tag of techno-musician came to Joy as he began the trend of using technology, including the use of a keyboard in South Indian cinema for the first time.

77-year-old Joy, hailing from Thrissur, began his music career as an accordion artiste under his guru M. S. Viswanathan, who launched him as a full time music director in the 1975 Malayalam film Love Letter, after which he never looked back. After suffering a stroke, Joy had been mostly keeping to his house in Chennai, where the last rites would be held.

