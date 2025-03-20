Prithviraj Sukumaran surprised Malayalam movie lovers by unveiling the much-anticipated trailer for L2: Empuraan earlier than expected. Clocking in at three minutes and 51 seconds, the trailer showcases Malayalam cinema reaching new heights, rivalling the larger-than-life grandeur of Tamil and Telugu films. Director Prithviraj Sukumaran has undoubtedly cooked something spectacular. ‘L2 Empuraan’ Trailer Date and Time Revealed: Did Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Include Biblical References in Its Promo Unveiling? Find Out!

While the plot remains largely enigmatic, the trailer feels more like a montage of scenes highlighting the film’s expansive cast - both returning and new, Indian and international - its globetrotting locales, massive action set-pieces, and Mohanlal’s magnetic screen presence.

However, it does hint that the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer will delve deeper into the mythos of Mohanlal’s character, Stephen Nedumpally, also known as Khureshi Ab'raam. The film will explore his international dealings and his eventual return to Kerala to confront new political upheavals.

There’s also a glimpse of an origin story, revealing how Stephen Nedumpally first crossed paths with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character, Zayed Masood, Khureshi Ab'raam's loyal aide. ‘L2: Empuraan’ Censored: Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Lucifer’ Sequel Gets UA 16+ Rating; Runtime and Key Cuts Revealed – Read Deets.

Watch the Trailer of 'L2: Empuraan':

PS: The mystery of this character, and who is playing him, still continues...

A Still From Empuraan Trailer

Overall, the trailer is thrilling and is sure to amplify the hype for L2: Empuraan. Alongside Mohanlal and Prithviraj, the film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Jerome Flynn, Eriq Ebouaney, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sachin Khedekar, Fazil, Saikumar, Nyla Usha, Saniya Iyappan, Manikuttan, Alexx O'Nell, and Nikhat Khan. L2: Empuraan (or L2E) is scheduled to release in theatres on March 27, 2025, also in IMAX screens.

