New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Director A R Murugadoss is teaming up with actor Sivakarthikeyan for his next film "Madharasi".

Murugadoss shared the announcement on his X handle on Monday on the occasion of the actor's 40th birthday.

The filmmaker unveiled the poster of the action film alongside the link to its first-look teaser.

"Happy Birthday dearest @Siva_Kartikeyan. The ground is set for the MASSIVE ACTION. Let the HAVOC begin #SKxARM is #Madharasi TITLE GLIMPSE & FIRST LOOK out now," read the caption of the post.

Murugadoss and Sivakarthikeyan previously worked in the 2014 Tamil sports comedy film "Maan Karate". Murugadoss served as producer and writer for the project.

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in the 2024 film "Amaran".

Murugadoss is currently working on his next film "Sikandar", starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna.

