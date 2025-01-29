Director Sudha Kongara’s much-awaited period film, featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, has been titled Parasakthi, its makers announced on Wednesday. The makers chose to announce the title of the film through an exciting teaser, which they released on Wednesday. The title teaser of Parasakthi shows the story is set in Madras in the 1960s. Sivakarthikeyan Gets Emotional at ‘Nesippaya’ Audio Launch, Thanks Father-in-Law for Support During Struggling Times.

It takes place at the Pachaiyappa’s college where Sivakarthikeyan is seen going door to door, in search of something. He comes across as a fearless leader, looking to lead students on a violent protest in rebellion against an unjust system which seems to have imposed orders such as ‘Students - do not touch’. Incidentally, the teaser shows this order printed on a wall changed to "Do not touch students".

Watch the Teaser of ‘Parasakthi’:

The teaser also shows Sivakarthikeyan addressing a large gathering of students, saying, "Perun senai ondru thevai."(We need a large army). Atharvaa is one of the many students seen rushing with a weapon in his hand. As violence breaks out, Sreeleela arrives in a car just in time for him to hop on. He tells her that he would have come himself, if she had made a trunk call. She replies in Telugu, “You would have died, had I not come!” Meanwhile, the teaser gives away the fact that Ravi Mohan’s character is intent on killing Sivakarthikeyan’s character. It finally ends announcing the title of the film as Parasakthi (Supreme power). Year-Ender 2024: From Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Maharaja’ to Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Amaran’, 7 Most Popular Tamil Films and Where To Watch Them Online!.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan shared the teaser on his X timeline, saying, “#பராசக்தி #Parasakthi Tamil title teaser.” Parasakthi, which was tentatively being referred to as #SK25 as it is Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film, has music by G V Prakash and cinematography by experienced cameraman Ravi K Chandran. Stunts for the film are by Supreme Sundar.

