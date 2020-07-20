Tollywood couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are blessed with two adorable children - Gautham Krishna and Sitara. Their daughter was born on July 20, 2012, and today the little princess celebrates her eighth birthday. Sitara’s parents have shared cute birthday posts for their baby girl and it is loaded with her childhood memories. The lovely moments that Sitara has spent with her family, her antics, a fun singing sessions with her doting dad, posing like a cutie, and much more. The videos and pictures shared by Mahesh and Namrata just can’t be missed. Mahesh Babu Shares Adorable Pics With Daughter Sitara, Says ‘Building Memories One Step at a Time’.

Mahesh Babu who fondly calls his daughter as Parpi wrote, “So fast so 8 I love you like you will never know Wishing you a very happy birthday Parpi #SituPapaTurns8 @sitaraghattamaneni”. During this lockdown period, Mahesh has got the opportunity to spend more time with his lovely kids and wife. He often keeps dropping glimpses of the fun he has with his family.

On the other hand, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, “8 years ago !! You came into this world... bringing me more happiness and love to share and give Your love for family warms my heart. Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives. That smile of yours can never fail to light me up You're one of the best things that ever happened to me!! You are growing into a good girl who is kind and loving, has empathy. I'm super proud of you! Go on and shine bright my little star I Love you so very much today and always @sitaraghattamaneni. Wishing u the happiest birthday !! #SituPapaTurns8”. Mahesh Babu and Daughter Sitara Turn Coronavirus Lockdown into a Fun Father-Daughter Time As They Enjoy Watching Stuart Little.

Many industry members and fans have also extended their heartfelt wishes to Sitara on her eighth birthday. Here’s wishing the cutie pie tons of love and happiness on this special day!

