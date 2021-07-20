Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara turned nine on Tuesday, and the Telugu star posted an Instagram video showing a small birthday celebration at home. "Happy birthday, my little one!! Always lighting up my world. Happy 9! Love you more than you can imagine! #SitaraTurns9," Mahesh wrote alongside the video. Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu Resumes Shooting for His Actioner in Hyderabad!

Sitara's mother Namrata Shirodkar too wished her. She posted a video of her daughter and captioned it: "9 years today! Watching you grow has been my greatest joy. Aim for the sky always! Love and more love to you. Mahesh Babu’s Birthday Wish for His Make-Up Man Pattabhi Shows How Generous the South Star Is.

Mahesh Babu's Heartfelt Birthday Greeting For Daughter Sitara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

Mahesh Babu Celebrates Daughter Sitara's Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

Happy birthday Sitara!! @sitaraghattamaneni.. Many blessings."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2021 07:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).