Telugu actor Mahesh Babu posted birthday greetings on Thursday for his trusted make-up man Pattabhi. Mahesh posted an Instagram picture of himself getting a touch-up done by the senior artist.

He captioned the image as: "Happy birthday to the best makeup man I've ever known! Wishing you a great year ahead Pattabhi.. Love and respect always." Mahesh's wife Namrata Shirodkar commented on the post and wished Pattabhi. Mahesh Babu, Adivi Sesh Share the Glimpse of Their Cute Pet Dogs to Fans.

Check Out Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Birthday Wish for His Make-Up Man

She wrote: "Happiest birthday Patabhi garu. Many blessings as always." Mahesh is currently gearing up for release of his debut production "Major", which is a biographical drama on 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

