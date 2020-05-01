Mahesh Babu Teams Up with Geetha Govindam Director Parasuram, Project to Go On Floors Later This Year

Mahesh Babu, Parasuram (Photo Credits: Facebook)

It was a few days ago when ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli had confirmed that after wrapping up RRR, he will be directing a film and Mahesh Babu would be playing the lead role in it. Rajamouli’s project with the Tollywood superstar is expected to go on floors in 2021. Now here is another exciting update for all Mahesh Babu fans! Geetha Govindam director Parasuram has confirmed to an entertainment portal that he is teaming up with Mahesh Babu for a film. SS Rajamouli Confirms His Next Project With Superstar Mahesh Babu (Deets Inside).

Parasuram told IndaGlitz, “The script is wholesome and it will have everything. The film will have all the ingredients. I had written it during the making of my movie with Vijay Deverakonda and I have held on to it since it because it is a promising script.” The filmmaker also revealed that the project will go on the floors later this year. Owing to coronavirus outbreak, all films have been delayed and production work have also been stalled. So until the lockdown is lifted, one cannot say when the shooting of the projects can start. Tollywood Hero Mahesh Babu to Launch His Own OTT Platform Soon?

The untitled project is touted to be a thrilling love story and the first half is planned to be shot in the US. The filmmaker revealed that he is going to include all the mass entertaining factors in this movie for Mahesh Babu fans. About it he stated, “My films didn’t need those until now. But with Mahesh’s project, I am working on all the commercial ingredients that will satisfy his fans.” We just cannot wait to know the name of the actress who will be paired opposite the handsome hunk in this movie.