Tollywood Hero Mahesh Babu to Launch His Own OTT Platform Soon?

Mahesh Babu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mahesh Babu is one of the most bankable and one of the most loved actors of Telugu Cinema. He has given numerous hits in his career. And now looks like Mahesh Babu is all set to enter the digital streaming platform too. As per a report in India Today, this streaming service will produce original content. Earlier the buzz was Mahesh Babu has signed the dotted lines with an existing platform and planned to produce content fort them. Director Anil Ravipudi Names His Baby Boy After Mahesh Babu’s Character From Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar have already ventured into various businesses. Mahesh and Namrata own the AMB Multiplex in Hyderabad, a production house called GMB Entertainments and the husband-and-wife duo recently ventured into textile business as well. Well, neither Mahesh nor Namrata have made any official announcement about the launch of this new OTT platform. The report further states that the actor would be teaming up with a renowned production house in Mumbai. Regarding his new digital streaming platform, it is also said the first film to be produced under it would be the one with Adivi Sesh. MAJOR: Mahesh Babu Announces Biopic on Martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Adivi Sesh to Play the Lead - Check Out First Poster.

Mahesh Babu and Adivi Sesh have already teamed up for a project titled Major. The film is being produced by the former, which also marks his debut as a producer, under his banner GMB Entertainments in association with Sony Pictures Productions. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.