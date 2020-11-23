Mane Number 13 is the upcoming horror drama directed by Vivy Kathiresan. The makers have shared the spine-chilling trailer of this Kannada movie that is all set to be preimered on Amazon Prime Video on November 26. The trailer gives glimpses of five young IT professionals, leading a smooth, fun-filled life, but their lives change after they attend a party where a shocking incident take place. They come across supernatural powers, paranormal activities and the horrifying drama that keeps on happening in their lives will keep us all on the edge of our seats. OTT Releases Of The Week: Raat Baaki Hai On ZEE5, Mane Number 13 On Amazon Prime, Holiday Home Makeover With Mr Christmas On Netflix And More.

The synopsis of the Mane Number 13 reads: “5 IT professionals staying together vacate their house due to a situation. They move into a new house were they start facing horrific incidents at night. It terrifies them to death. When they are about to find out what's happening, they are getting killed one after another. Now they have to find out if it's really haunted or someone planning the terror.”

Watch The Trailer Of Mane Number 13 Below:

Mane Number 13 features Varsha Bollamma, Aishwarya Gowda, Praveen Prem, Sanjeev, Chethan Gandharva and Ramana in the lead. This Amazon Original film is bankrolled by Krishna Chaitanya’s Sri Swarnalatha Productions.

