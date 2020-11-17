OTT Releases Of The Week: There have been some fabulous movies and series that have hit the OTT platforms in this month, serving as a perfect treat for Diwali. Some of the recent releases such as The Crown Season 4 and Ludo on Netflix, Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru on Amazon Prime Video, and many other series and movies have turned out to be a major treat for the viewers. Many filmmakers and producers had to skip theatrical releases and opt for streaming giants as lockdown was imposed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak and that even led to closing down of theatres. The Crown Season 4 Review: Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor’s Netflix Drama Is A Royal Treat, Say Critics.

This week we will see many more interesting releases such as Raat Baaki Hai on ZEE5, Manne Number 13 on Amazon Prime Video, Holiday Home Makeover With Mr Christmas on Netflix, among others. One can say that these releases could be the reason for the post Diwali celebration to keep going. Horror, comedy, thriller, action, drama, crime, you name the genre and you’ll find the category in the new releases happening this week. Let’s take a look at the list of films and series releasing on OTT platforms this week. Raat Baaki Hai: Rahul Dev Says His Upcoming Project Is an Interesting Film with a Tight Plot.

SERIES

SonyLIV

1. A Simple Murder: November 20, 2020

2. For Life Season 2: November 20, 2020

Netflix

1. We Are the Champions: November 17, 2020 | Game Show

2. Holiday Home Makeover With Mr Christmas: November 18, 2020

3. Voices of Fire: November 20, 2020

Amazon Prime Video

1. The Pack: November 20, 2020 | Reality Show

2. Small Axe: November 20, 2020

ALTBalaji| ZEE5

1. Bicchoo Ka Khel: November 18, 2020

MOVIES

Netflix

1. The Princess Switch 2: November 19, 2020

2. If Anything Happens, I Love You: November 20, 2020

3. Alien XMas: November 20, 2020

4. Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square: November 22, 2020

Amazon Prime Video

1. Manne Number 13: November 19, 2020 | Kannada

2. Middle Class Melodies: November 20, 2020 | Telugu

ZEE5

1. Raat Baaki Hai: November 20, 2020

HBO Max

1. Between The World And Me: November 21, 2020

Aha Video

1. Anaganaga O Athidhi: November 20, 2020 | Telugu

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Marvel’s 616: November 20, 2020 | Documentary

