Manobala, the veteran Tamil film actor, passed away on May 3, 2023, leaving behind a legacy that will be cherished by fans and colleagues alike. He was 69 years old at the time of his demise. Manobala was born on December 8, 1953, in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu. His real name was Balachander. Manobala made his acting debut in 1979 with Puthiya Vaarpugal and went on to act in over 200 films and some serials in a career spanning four decades. He was known for his versatile acting skills and the ability to play both comic and serious roles with equal ease. Manobala Dies at 69; Tamil Actor–Director Succumbs to Liver Ailment.

Manobala's contribution to the Tamil film industry is immense. He acted in numerous hit films such as Pithamagan, Chandramukhi, Azhagiya Thamizh Magan, Anjathe, Singam among others. He has also directed more than 20 movies, mostly in Tamil, with one Hindi film as well, the 1990 film Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai, starring Jeetendra, Rekha and Radhika Sarathkumar, and three serials. The last film Manobala had directed was in 2002. Naina was a horror-comedy starring Jayaram in the lead, with Manya in double role.

In 2023, Manobala was seen in three movies, Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Kondraal Paavam and Kajal Aggarwal's Ghosty.

Manobala was not only a talented actor but also a beloved personality in the industry. He was known for his affable nature, wit, and humor. He had a way of making everyone feel at ease and was respected by his colleagues for his professionalism and dedication to his craft.

The news of Manobala's passing has sent shockwaves through the industry, with many actors, directors, and producers expressing their condolences and paying tribute to the actor on social media. Superstar Rajinikanth, who worked with Manobala in several films, tweeted, "I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my dear friend Manophala, a famous director and actor. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace. (sic)" Manobala Dies: Rajinikanth Mourns Demise of the Tamil Actor–Director.

Manobala's contribution to the Tamil film industry will never be forgotten. He leaves behind a rich legacy and will be remembered as a versatile actor, a talented director, and a beloved personality. His passing is a great loss to the industry, and he will be deeply missed by fans and colleagues alike.

