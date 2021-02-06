The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) will be producing a movie starring 145 actors aimed at raising funds for the association. This was announced by the megastar of South Indian cinema Mohanlal. The film will be produced by Ashirwad Films on behalf of AMMA. Doctor To Release On March 26! Sivakarthikeyan’s Film To Clash With Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham In Theatres

It will be jointly directed by Priyadarshan and T.K. Rajeev Kumar, who is also writing the story and the script. The AMMA provides pension to all the Malayalam movie actors and this is being done through the annual donations from its members. Drishyam 2: Trailer Of Mohanlal’s Malayalam Film To Release on February 8!

Their interest generated by the movie 20:20 which was earlier produced by the association starring Malayalam superstars and was a big hit.

