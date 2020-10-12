After 6 years, Mohanlal has reunited with his Drishyam family. The actor is shooting for the sequel of the hit mystery thriller, which is titled, Drishyam 2. Today, the Malayalam superstar shared a picture from the sets on his Twitter handle. The pic shows us the changes that have been introduced on the sets amid the pandemic. We can see Mohanlal undergoing screening for COVID-19. Well, these are testing times and all the extra measures can be used. The shooting of the film is taking place at Thodupuzha in Kerala. Drishyam 2: Mohanlal Reunites With His Reel Family After 6 Years! (View Pic).

About Drishyam 2, director Jeethu Joseph had dropped a hint about what can one expect. He had stated, “The police hadn’t closed the murder investigation. So the film will examine how the family deals with their own personal trauma and reactions from the society.” This sequel is set seven years later from where the first part ended. Produced under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the makers of Drishyam 2 are yet to share the release date. Mohanlal Enjoys Organic Farming At Home, Gives Fans a Glimpse Of His Fresh Produce (View Pics).

Check Out Mohanlal's Tweet Here:

In Drishyam 2, the original cast is returning - Mohanlal as Georgekutty, Meena as his onscreen wife Rani George, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil as their daughters Anju and Anumol. We are totally expecting to watch this movie on the big screens next year.

