Mrunal Thakur Birthday: 7 Most Charming Fashion Appearances Made By the 'Jersey' Actress. Actor Dulquer Salmaan has penned a touching birthday wish for his Sita Ramam co-star Mrunal Thakur, who celebrates her birthday on Monday. Taking to Instagram, the actor, who posted a video clip of him dancing with Mrunal, wrote, " Priyamaina Sita Mahalakshmi Gariki (To dear Sita Mahalakshmi), When I first heard the script of Sita Ramam, neither did the film have a cast locked nor did it have a title.

Dulquer Salmaan Turns 36: Mrunal Thakur, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Others Pour Birthday Wishes on Dashing Star. "I knew Sita Mahalakshmi was one of the most special characters I've read and she had a face you imagined in a classic epic. You came on board the film and you gave her a face and life. "In our first meeting, when you said, "Macha are you ready", I knew we would have the best time making the film and be great friends. I watched through the toughest shoot days and challenging weather how you held onto your portrayal of Sita. What you've done as Sita is one for the ages and I think forever more to audiences you'll be synonymous with the name Sita Mahalakshmi.

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

"Thank you for being Sita to Ram. Cannot wait for August 5th where the world will watch Sita Ramam and fall in love with Sita Mahalakshmi. "Wishing you the happiest birthday Sita garu ! The film will be your best birthday present. Itlu Mi Ram."