Nenjam Marappathillai, a Selvaraghavan directorial, has finally gotten a release date! After a long delay, this SJ Suryah and Regina Cassandra starrer, is all set to be released in theatres on March 5. The film was supposed to get a theatrical release in 2016, however, that did not happen owing to certain production issues. Also, it was a month ago, when reports of Nenjam Marappathillai getting a direct OTT release also started to do rounds on social media. Well, the film’s director shared the promo of this upcoming flick and also confirmed about its worldwide release. Naane Varuven First Look Poster: Dhanush and Selvaraghavan Collaborate for a Fiery Actioner!

Nenjam Marappathillai is touted to be a horror-thriller. SJ Suryah, who is thrilled about the film’s release tweeted, “I believed in one thing that god has a right plan for this movie thank you god ,my mom ,my dad.... thx to @Rockfortent, @Madan2791 sir & thx to @selvaraghavan sir’s, @thisisysr's fans and my fans too for showing , giving the unshakable love and support.” The promo does not drop much hint about the film but just highlights the various tragedies that takes place in a house that seems to be haunted.

Watch The Promo Of Nenjam Marappathillai Below:

Nenjam Marappathillai also stars Nandita Swetha. The film is produced under the banner of Rockfort Entertainment. Director Selvaraghavan thanked all his fans for waiting for this much-delayed film. He tweeted, “Thank you all for the patience”.

