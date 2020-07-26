Tollywood actor Nithiin and his long time girlfriend, Shalini Kandukuri recently got engaged in a intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. Now, just ahead of their wedding 26 July, 2020 (Sunday), their pictures from the mehndi ceremony are going viral on the social media. The beautiful pics from their pre-wedding ceremonies will only make their fans feel excited for the snaps of their wedding nuptials. Nithiin Invites Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao for His Wedding With Shalini Kandukuri on July 26.

In one of the snaps, Shalini is seen wearing a red-pink chevron lehenga paired with a trendy one-shoulder red blouse, an outfit curated by Shantanu & Nikhil. For her mehendi ceremony, the pretty bride-to-be chose a comfy hairstyle with hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail and her make up was glam, both taken care of by Afsha Rangila. She used chunky choker necklace, earrings and maangtika as accessories. In more pictures, Nithiin is seen in a navy blue sherwani lookinfg dapper as ever. Check out the pictures from their ceremony below.

Bride-To-Be

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Weddings of Hyderabad (@weddingsofhyderabad) on Jul 25, 2020 at 7:00am PDT

Mehendi Ceremony Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by afsha rangila - makeupartist! (@afsharangila_makeupartist) on Jul 24, 2020 at 9:47am PDT

A Look at Her Mehndi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jigna Mehta (@jignasmehendi) on Jul 24, 2020 at 12:46pm PDT

Details Of Mehndi

Some Fun Moments

Nithiin and Shalini's 'Us' Moment

The wedding will be a low-key affair with only dear and near ones present for it. However, earlier, power star Pawan Kalyan had visited the actor's house to give him blessings. Stay tuned for more updates on their wedding!

