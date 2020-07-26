Tollywood actor Nithiin and his long time girlfriend, Shalini Kandukuri recently got engaged in a intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. Now, just ahead of their wedding 26 July, 2020 (Sunday), their pictures from the mehndi ceremony are going viral on the social media. The beautiful pics from their pre-wedding ceremonies will only make their fans feel excited for the snaps of their wedding nuptials. Nithiin Invites Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao for His Wedding With Shalini Kandukuri on July 26.
In one of the snaps, Shalini is seen wearing a red-pink chevron lehenga paired with a trendy one-shoulder red blouse, an outfit curated by Shantanu & Nikhil. For her mehendi ceremony, the pretty bride-to-be chose a comfy hairstyle with hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail and her make up was glam, both taken care of by Afsha Rangila. She used chunky choker necklace, earrings and maangtika as accessories. In more pictures, Nithiin is seen in a navy blue sherwani lookinfg dapper as ever. Check out the pictures from their ceremony below.
Bride-To-Be
Mehendi Ceremony Look
A Look at Her Mehndi
Details Of Mehndi
Had a lovely time with Tollywood Actor Nithiin's @actor_nithiin fiancé Shalini Kandukuri (@shalinikandukuri ) & family. For our lovely bride, we conceptualised the Indian Wedding in her design and used elements such as Dulha on elephant, Dhulhan in Doli, Dhol shehanai, Ganesh Ji and varmala. Jigna Mehta Contact : 9849029082 For Bookings . . . Decor by @minttusarna Make up by @afsharangila_makeupartist . . . #brides #bridesofinstagram #bridesofindia #tollywood #actornithiin #actor #bridetobe #wedding #mehendi #hena #indianwedding #indianbride #southindianweddings #southwedding #jignasmehendi
Some Fun Moments
#nithinshalini 😍 Decor by @minttusarna . . . . . #nithin #nithinfansclub #nithinfans #nithinactor #nithinengagement #nithinwedding #actornithiin #actornithin #actornithinengagement #mehendi #pellikoduku #pellikodukufunction #marriage #wedding #weddingphotography #photography #photoshoot #cutecouple #tollywood #actor #weddingpictures #nish
Nithiin and Shalini's 'Us' Moment
#nithinshalini 😍 . . . . . . . #nithin #nithinfansclub #nithinfans #nithinactor #nithinengagement #nithinwedding #actornithiin #actornithin #actornithinengagement #mehendi #pellikoduku #pellikodukufunction #marriage #wedding #weddingphotography #photography #photoshoot #cutecouple #tollywood #actor #weddingpictures
The wedding will be a low-key affair with only dear and near ones present for it. However, earlier, power star Pawan Kalyan had visited the actor's house to give him blessings. Stay tuned for more updates on their wedding!
