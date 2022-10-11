Nivin Pauly is one of the charming actors of Malayalam Cinema. Whether he plays a boy next door role or that of a police official, he has aced every character on the big screens. The actor who has turned a year older today has won hearts with his impeccable works in movies. It was with the film Thattathin Marayathu, released in 2012, that Nivin got his breakthrough. From then on he went on to feature in some of successful films such as Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, Bangalore Days, Premam, Action Hero Biju among others. Padavettu Trailer: Nivin Pauly, Aditi Balan, Shammi Thilakan Promise A Gripping Political Thriller (Watch Video).
Nivin Pauly has a huge fan base. He has won hearts with his works, both in reel and in real. His admirers ardently wait for him to share a glimpse of his off screen world too. On the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at Nivin's seven charming pictures that are sure to leave you awestruck.
Major Throwback
All Suited Up
Charming
Keeping It Traditional
No Beard Look
That Smile
Fans' Fave
Isn't the Mollywood hunk a total charmer? Here's wishing Nivin Pauly a very happy birthday and a fabulous year ahead!
