Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): Actors Mithila Palkar and Amol Parashar will be seen sharing screen space in a film titled 'Sweet Dreams'.

Directed by Victor Mukherjee, the project also features Meiyang Chang, and Sauraseni Maitra.

An official synopsis of the film read, "A tale that blurs tshe line between fantasy and reality, Sweet Dreams captures the magic of serendipity and the intensity of love that transcends the ordinary. It's a film that asks: do we find love by chance, or does love find us? The answer might just lie in the dreams we dare to dream."

On Monday, the makers shared that 'Sweet Dreams' will; be released on Disney+ Hotstar on January 24, 2025. They also shared the film's poster.

The film's soundtrack is created by the team of Mukund Suryawanshi, Shubham Shirule, Dev Arijit, and Akashdeep Sengupta. Jyoti Deshpande, Neha Anand, and Pranjal Khandhdiya have produced it.

Mithila is best known for her role in the web series Little Things (2016), where she starred opposite Dhruv Sehgal. She also shared screen space with Kajol in Tribhanga. On the other hand, Amol gained fame with his role in TVF Tripling. He was also seen in Sardar Udham, which features Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. (ANI)

