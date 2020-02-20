One Teaser: Mammotty Impresses as Kerala CM Kadakkal Chandran in This Political Thriller (Watch Video)

Mammootty in One (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/ICHAIS PRODUCTIONS)

Mammootty fans have waited long enough to catch a glimpse of his upcoming political thriller One and now a teaser of the film is finally here. The film stars the South superstar as Kadakkal Chandran, the Chief Minister of Kerala. The film has been the talk of the town ever since the first look of the actor was out. Immense efforts have been taken by the film's team to give Mammootty's character Kadakkal Chandran a different look so as to not resemble any politician. The teaser of the film is proof enough that he's probably the best choice for the role and it looks like this is going to be an exciting political thriller. Mamangam: Ranking All of Mammootty’s Period Films From Worst to Best; Where Does His Latest Movie Fit In?

Apart from Mammootty, the film also stars Joju George, Murali Gopy and Mathew Thomas in pivotal roles. Much of the film's portions as reported earlier have been shot in the actual secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. The teaser showcases some powerful dialogues from Mammootty and we bet it is going to leave his fans totally impressed. The teaser showcases his character as the ideal CM. Looking at this smashing teaser, we can't wait to see what the trailer will be. Mamangam: From 1982 to 2019, Mammootty’s Transformation Through Historical Sagas Proves He Is the Fittest Malayalam Superstar!

Check Out One's Teaser Here:

The official trailer of the film will be launched in a grand event that will be held in Kochi next month. As per reports, One will hit the screens by the first or second weekend of April, as Mammootty's Vishu special release. The film has been penned by the National award-winning scriptwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay and directed by Santhosh Viswanath. The teaser is already receiving a lot of love on social media, tell us how you find it in comments below!