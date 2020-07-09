It was a few days ago when Malayalam filmmaker Vidhu Vincent shared on social media that she is cutting all her ties with the Women in Collective Cinema (WCC) owing to ‘personal and political reasons’. Vidhu, who had made her feature film debut with Stand Up in 2019, has accused the WCC of the Malayalam film industry of ‘bias’ and ‘double standards’. After sharing her letter of resignation, Vidhu shared a lengthy note in which she explained her struggles to get a producer for the film Stand Up, how actress Parvathy never responded to her for the role in Stand Up and the injustice she faced in the women’s organization group. Malayalam Filmmaker Vidhu Vincent Opens Up On Unfair Treatment Given To Her By WCC Members.

Uyare actress Parvathy has shared a post on social media in which she had posted a series of pictures with Vidhu Vincent and the members of WCC and cited that, “Vidhu’s resignation is her individual decision and we respect it.” Parvathy mentioned in her post, “WCC’s three-year history has evidenced that sisterhood through many difficult times when our members have stood shoulder to shoulder to protect our Collective’s principles. We have individually had many attacks, but we have tried to learn from them as our cause is bigger than any one individual. Vidhu’s resignation is her individual decision and we respect it. While we welcome her criticisms, the slander is unfortunate. We are shocked at the organisational allegations, which were never raised by her until this sudden resignation.”

Malayalam Actress Parvathy on Vidhu Vincent’s Resignation from WCC:

The WCC was established after a popular Malayalam actress was sexually assaulted and this women’s organisation was formed in solidarity with the survivor. WCC aims at the welfare of women in the Malayalam film industry.

