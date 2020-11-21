The makers of Maanaadu had earlier released a poster, giving a glimpse of Silambarasan’s character in the movie and promised that they would be releasing the first look on November 21. And as promised, the makers have released Maanaadu first look and fans are mighty impressed to see his character as Abdul Khaaliq. Seeing his avatar, Simbu fans are all praises and can only say, ‘Super Thalaiva’. Eeswaran: Nidhhi Agerwal’s First Look With Silambarasan Surfaces Online!

The earlier poster showed Silambarasan praying in the middle of the street. The surrounding area showed communal rights happening and much more. The caption of it read, ‘Stand for what is right even if it means standing alone’. Simbu’s character Abdul Khaaliq looks fearless. He looks totally different in this Venkat Prabhu directorial. The chakra on the centre of his forehead gives the impression of him having a third eye that provides perception beyond ordinary sight. His look has been kept sharp, short trimmed hair and roughly bearded look. Eeswaran First Look and Motion Poster Out Now: Silambarasan TR’s Next Film With Suseenthiran All Set For A Pongal Release (View Pic).

Silambarasan As Abdul Khaaliq In Maanaadu

After seeing Simbu’s look, fans started hailing praises for the actor. Some of the comments posted by fans on Twitter read ‘Thalaiva mass’, ‘thalaiva vera level’, ‘Marana Mass’, ‘O'my_GoD This is Thalaivan #SilambarasanTR Carrier Best First Look Poster We Never Seen before’, and so on. Maanaadu also features Kalyani Priyadarshan and SJ Suryah in key roles. The makers are yet to share the film’s release date.

