Prabhas' Next with Mahanati Director Nag Ashwin to Go On Floors in October, Film Will Release in April 2022

Prabhas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Even while the entertainment industry is shut down, filmmakers and actors are busy planning their future schedules and hoping for things to get back to normal. Prabhas and his team of O Dear (tentative title) were lucky enough to fly to Georgia, finish their shooting and return just in time before the lockdown was imposed on the entire nation. And while he plans on wrapping his next, the actor is simultaneously prepping for his collaboration with Mahanati director, Nag Ashwin. Arvind Swamy To Play Antagonist In Prabhas' Next With Nag Ashwin?

Ever since the announcement of Prabhas working with Ashwin was made public, the actor's fans aren't able to concede their excitement. To make things a bit interesting, we may some additional deets on what they can expect from this incredibly talented duo. Producer C Ashwini Dutt in his recent conversation with a leading Telugu daily, Eenadu revealed their plans of having a global release and what makes this project so much interesting. "Nag Ashwin (who is also Dutt's son-in-law) has penned a story that can amaze the world. It is the kind of story that the global audience will like to watch. I was surprised on listening to it," he said. Fan-Made Poster of Prabhas – Pooja Hegde from Their Next Hit the Internet, and They Look Adorable Together (View Pic Inside).

When asked about when can we expect it to go on floors, the producer added, "The plan is to take the film to the floors this October. And the theatrical release will happen in April 2022." Speaking about if the actor came on board instantly, the producer said, "Prabhas had no issues with the story. He gave a nod immediately." While Prabhas' next with Pooja Hegde is expected to hit the screens in 2021, his next with Nag Ashwin will release a year later so fans will get to enjoy his mania for the next consecutive years. Now, this is what we mean when we say 'the future sure looks bright.'