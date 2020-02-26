Prabhas 21: Fans Excited For #PrabhasNagAshwin Combo, Says Another Blockbuster On The Way

Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's Next (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Prabhas is one of the leading superstars of South Indian Cinema. In 2019 he made his debut in Hindi cinema with Saaho. And how can one forget his spectacular performance in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion? Prabhas is all set to join hands with the ace filmmaker, Nag Ashwin. In fact, the official announcement about this popular actor – director combo teaming up for a film has also been made, and since then fans have not been able to remain calm. Prabhas To Team Up With Mahanati Director Nag Ashwin For an 'Epic Journey' (Watch Video).

Nag Ashwin has directed two films in the past – Yevade Subramanyam and Mahanati. And the 2018 released movie Mahanati also won at the 66th National Film Awards in three categories - Best Feature Film in Telugu, Best Actress for Keerthy Suresh and Outstanding Costume Design. And when the announcement on Prabhas’ 21st project was made, fans could not contain their excitement. Ever since this big news has been shared, fans are saying that this movie is going to be a blockbuster. In fact, fans are using the hashtag #PrabhasNagAshwin and expressing their excitement on Twitter. Let’s take a look at what Twitterati have to say about Prabhas 21. 'Prabhas 20' Starts Rolling! Superstar Shares A Glimpse From The Radha Krishna Directorial.

This yet-to-be titled project will be bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies. It will also mark the celebration of 50 years of the production banner. Keep watching this space for further updates!