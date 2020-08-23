The DC FanDome event that was held online on Saturday was one the biggest events held for fans where the DC properties were shared. And the ‘knight’ that we all were waiting for made a smashing entry in the first trailer. The Batman, written and directed by Matt Reeves, stars Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader. This teaser trailer provided the complete look of Pattinson in the Batsuit and driving the Batmobile. Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman dedicates himself to protecting Gotham City from its criminal underworld as a masked vigilante. Well, we did get a glance of the brutal approach the caped crusader had while knocking down the baddies. The Batman: Fans Go Gaga Over Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader in the Teaser Trailer of Matt Reeves’ Superhero Film (View Tweets).

There are several who just cannot stop praising about this brand new teaser trailer of The Batman and one among them is Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. Robert Pattinson’s dialogue in the trailer, “I’m vengeance”, pretty much summarises the essence of the caped crusader’s persona. Prithviraj who just cannot get over The Batman trailer shared a tweet that read, “The new #Batman trailer is everything I hoped it would be! Sensational. Truly does encapsulate the “Dark Knight” @TheDCEU @mattreevesLA is genius!” The Batman Teaser Trailer: Robert Pattinson Is a Broody, Brutal Dark Knight as He Gets His Detective Mode On to Catch a Killer! (Watch Video).

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Post On The Batman

The new #Batman trailer is everything I hoped it would be! Sensational. Truly does encapsulate the “Dark Knight” ❤️ @TheDCEU @mattreevesLA is genius! — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) August 23, 2020

Watch The Batman Teaser Trailer Below:

It also gave a glimpse of the other characters in the upcoming superhero film. Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffery Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham’s district attorney Gil Colson and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. The Batman is scheduled to be released on October 1, 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2020 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).