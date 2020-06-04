Priyamani’s First Look from Viraata Parvam Unveiled on Her Birthday! Sai Pallavi Shares a Lovely Post for ‘Bharathakka’

Sai Pallavi, Priyamani's look in Viraata Parvam (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Priyamani, who won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the Tamil film Muththazhagu, celebrates her 36th birthday on June 4. On this special day, the makers of Viraata Parvam have released the actress’ first look from the film and it is indeed the perfect treat for all fans of Priyamani. The film’s lead actress Sai Pallavi not only shared Priyamani’s look, but also shared a heartfelt note for Bharathakka, the character that the latter will play. Viraata Parvam: Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi Starrer Goes on the Floors.

Priyamani will be seen playing the role of comrade Bharathakka in this intense flick, directed by Venu Udugula. In this poster, the actress can be seen in a naxal uniform, carrying a gun and she is all smiles. This raw look of Priyamani as a naxalite is simply impressive. Sai Pallavi’s post for Priyamani read, “Happy birthday Bharathakka Your passion for work, that extra mile in efforts, is something I really admire about you. Can’t wait to join u in the sets again @priyamani6 @venuudugulafilm”. Rana Daggubati Shares Sai Pallavi’s First Look from Viraata Parvam On Her Birthday!

Priyamani As Comrade Bharathakka In Viraata Parvam

Happy birthday Bharathakka ❤️ Your passion for work, that extra mile in efforts, is something I really admire about you. Can’t wait to join u in the sets again ❤️ @priyamani6 @venuudugulafilm pic.twitter.com/cYDoQjX1kD — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) June 4, 2020

Viraata Parvam also features Rana Daggubati in the lead role. Set in the backdrop of the 90s Naxalite movement in the Telangana region, Sai Pallavi is paired opposite Rana in this movie. Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra and Zarina Wahab will also be seen in key roles in this film that is bankrolled by Suresh Productions and Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.