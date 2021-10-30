Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, was the Powerstar Of Kannada Cinema. The actor died on October 29 after suffering a heart attack. His sudden demise has left his family, industry members and thousands of fans totally shocked. There is a video of the actor that is going viral on the internet and fans are reminiscing how the actor had won hearts with his humble gesture. Puneeth Rajkumar Last Rites: Fans Gather at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru to Pay Last Respects to Late Kannada Superstar.

This particular video was released by Homable Films on the occasion of Puneeth Rajkumar’s birthday (March 17, 2021). The team of Yuvarathnaa, which was the actor’s last film, had organised a special event ahead of the release of the film. Few lucky fans were invited to speak about the Powerstar but didn’t know that they were in for a major surprise. As they kept talking about his wonderful works, both onscreen and off screen and film Yuvarathnaa that was scheduled to be released on April 1, Puneeth took them all with a sweet surprise. He was present backstage and was listening to his fans and then suddenly came and stood right next to them. The surprise on fans' faces just can’t be described in words. Puneeth Rajkumar Passes Away: Shankar Shanmugham Pays Tribute To The Humble Powerstar Of Karnataka And Says, ‘We’ve Lost Yet Another Gem’.

Watch Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar Surprising His Powerful Fans:

Yuvarathnaa, written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram, was Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film. Fans had enjoyed watching him play the roles of Arjun/Yuvaraj. The actor’s last rites is being held at Kanteerava Stadium. Thousands and thousands of fans of the actor have arrived to pay him last respects.

