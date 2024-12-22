Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, was released in the theatres on December 5, 2024. The Telugu action drama went on to become the most successful film in Indian cinema this year. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, the blockbuster hit has become a target of online privacy just 15 days after its release. However, what is important is that this news comes just days after it was reported that the makers of Pushpa 2 landed in an argument with PVR INOX. ‘Pushpa 2’ Pushed Out of Theatres in North India? Allu Arjun’s Pan-India Star Status Under Threat; Here’s What We Know.

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ Leaked Online?

On Friday (December 20), Manobala Vijayabalan took to his X (previously Twitter) handle and revealed that Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has been leaked online in high-quality print. He wrote, "SHOCKING: Pushpa 2 ultra HD leaked online." What's more concerning is that the news comes just a day after reports of the alleged feud between filmmakers and PVR INOX. According to reports, the whole matter started after the theatre chain suddenly decided to remove all Pushpa 2 shows from North India. However, it was revealed that the issue was resolved as shows continued to run in the theatres. ‘Film Star Bole Ab to Picture Hit Hone Wali Hai’: AIMIM Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi Slams Allu Arjun for Insensitivity After ‘Pushpa 2’ Stampede Incident (Watch Video).

‘Pushpa 2’ Leaked Online Amid Theatrical Run

However, despite these challenges, the film has collected over INR 1500 crore globally. Thanks to Allu Arjun's superstardom. The film has done very well in the North belt and has earned INR 600 crore alone from the Hindi market. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the Telugu film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari and Dhananjaya Daali, among others, in key roles.

