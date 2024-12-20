Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has been a massive success, crossing INR 1500 crore at the box office globally in just two weeks. Released on December 5, Pushpa 2 has quickly become a massive success, making waves at the box office in no time. Yet, fans were shocked when PVR INOX briefly removed Allu Arjun's movie from their North India screens. The sudden decision sparked speculation, especially as the movie continued to dominate and break several records at the box office and it was set for another blockbuster weekend. On Thursday (December 19), trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, “BREAKING: Pushpa 2⃣ REMOVED✖️ from all PVR INOX chains in North India from Tomorrow." The unexpected removal of Pushpa 2 from theatres in North India left many questioning if Allu Arjun's Pan-India star status is at risk. But hours later, he shared another post and confirmed that the issue had been resolved and screenings resumed gradually. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Box Office Collection 14: Allu Arjun Starrer Becomes the Fastest Indian Film to Reach INR 1,500 Crore Worldwide in Just Two Weeks.

Manobala Vijayabalan's Post

BREAKING: Pushpa 2⃣ REMOVED✖️ from all PVR INOX chains in North India from Tomorrow. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 19, 2024

Clash With Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ Behind Allu Arjun’s ’Pushpa 2 - The Rule’s Brief Removal?

Now question remains why the sudden removal of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 even for a brief moment? Well, the temporary removal was reportedly due to a clash with Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film, Baby John, which is scheduled to release on December 25. Both films share the same distributor network, with Anil Thadani overseeing Pushpa 2. Allegedly, theatres were instructed to divide screen time equally, which caused a rift. Thankfully, the matter was resolved quickly, allowing fans to continue enjoying Pushpa 2: The Rule. Allu Arjun Released: ‘Pushpa 2’ Actor Walks Out of Chanchalguda Central Jail After Spending a Night in Custody in Hyderabad Stampede Case.

Manobala Vijayabalan's Post

BREAKING: Pushpa 2️⃣ PVR INOX agreement issue now resolved✅ Shows opening slowly one by one⏳ — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 19, 2024

Allu Arjun Faces Legal Trouble After Hyderabad Stampede at Pushpa 2 Screening

Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with the death of a woman during the screening of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre, Hyderabad. The Stampede incident occurred on December 4 when chaos erupted as massive crowds gathered to see the actor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2024 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).