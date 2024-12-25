Actor Allu Arjun, producers and director of Pushpa 2: The Rule have announced Rs 2 crore for the family of the woman who was killed and her son who was critically injured during the premiere show of the movie at Sandhya Theatre on December 4. ‘Pushpa 2’ Stampede Incident: New CCTV Footage Showing Revathi Being Carried Out Allegedly Proves Allu Arjun’s Absence at Sandhya Theatre Amid Chaos, Netizens React.

Allu Arjun's father and well-known producer Allu Arvind made the announcement on Wednesday after meeting Sri Teja, who is undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital.

Allu Arvind told media that the cheque was handed over to Dil Raju, chairman, Telangana State Film Development Corporation.

Allu Arvind said to support the boy and his family, the film unit decided to give financial assistance of Rs 2 crore.

While Allu Arjun has given Rs 1 crore, Mythri Movies, the producers of the movie have extended assistance of Rs 50 lakh. Film's director Sukumar has also given Rs 50 lakh to the family.

Allu Arvind said they spoke to doctors and were happy to know that he is recovering.

Allu Arjun had announced Rs 25 lakh for the family two days after the incident. He had also assured all support to the family including treatment expenses of the boy.

Sri Tej's father Bhaskar had said on Tuesday that he received a demand draft of Rs 10 lakh from Allu Arjun.

Bhaskar said that the actor's manager is also in regular touch with the family to get updates on the boy's condition.

The family is receiving support from both the Telangana government and Allu Arjun.

Bhaskar said Minister for Roads & Buildings and Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy gave them a cheque of Rs 25 lakh.

The boy's father said after 20 days, they noticed some body movement.

"He also opened his eyes but did not recognise any of us," he said.

A woman named Revathi died and her son Sri Tej was critically injured in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre.

Actor Allu Arjun was arrested in the case on December 13 and was released on interim bail the next day. ‘I Am Touched’: Allu Arjun Shares First Social Media Post After Vandalism of His Hyderabad Home Linked to ‘Pushpa 2’ Premiere Stampede.

The Chikkadpally Police, which registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, interrogated Allu Arjun for more than three hours on Tuesday.

