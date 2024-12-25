Allu Arjun is currently grabbing headlines not just for the thundering success of his latest release, Pushpa 2: The Rule, but also for the investigations surrounding the death of a 35-year-old woman named Revathi, who died in a stampede-like situation during the premiere of Pushpa 2. The incident took place at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4, allegedly after Arjun Arjun's arrival at the venue. The actor was questioned by the Chikkadpally Police regarding the same for four hours on Tuesday, December 24. In the latest update, a CCTV footage shows that a stampede took place before the Telugu actor's arrival. Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case: Allu Arjun Leaves for Chikkadapally Police Station in Hyderabad (Watch Video & Pic).

Allu Arjun Not Present at the Venue During Stampede?

Following the tragic incident, Allu Arjun was arrested by Hyderabad Police and later released on bail. Days later, many political leaders criticised the Telugu actor for his casual behaviour during the incident, claiming he waved and smiled at fans despite knowing about the woman's demise. Not only that, certain groups also attacked his house in Hyderabad, raising a threat to his family. In the latest update, a CCTV footage has surfaced online which claims that the victim, Revathi, was carried out of the theatre at 9:16 PM.

CCTV Footage Shows Revathi Being Carried Out at 9:16 PM

SHOCKING: New CCTV footage shows Revathi being carried out at 9⃣:1⃣6⃣ pm. pic.twitter.com/FsMj9XGh6r — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 24, 2024

Reacting to the clip, fans are claiming that Allu Arjun is being targeted for no reason as he arrived at the venue at 9:40 PM. The Hyderabad Police is yet to issue a clarification regarding this. A fan wrote, "Very much before AA CAME, but still ppl target Allu Arjun. Because of personal agendas," while another commented, "It appears Revathi was already unconscious well before #AlluArjun entered the theatre. Hyderabad Police have confirmed that AA entered around 9:40 PM." ‘Pushpa 2’ Stampede Incident Update: Allu Arjun’s Bouncer Antony Arrested by Hyderabad Police.

Netizens React to the CCTV Footage

New CCTV footage reveals Revathi being carried out at 9:16 PM. It appears Revathi was already unconscious well before #AlluArjun entered the theatre. Hyderabad Police have confirmed that AA entered around 9:40 PM. — ᏰᏗᏝᏗ (@balakoteswar) December 24, 2024

A User Wrote -

Yeah AA came at 9:30 what difference does this makes crowd would go mad after knowing AA coming to theatre crowd might’ve known it before his arrival even if this is not the case she would’ve gotten out of that theatre’s surrounding’s before passing out if AA didn’t come — BrucE WaYne🦇 (@i__tylerdurden) December 24, 2024

Personal Agendas?

Very much before AA CAME but still ppl target Allu Arjun . Because of personal Agendas . — AAkash🐉🐲🪓 (@CultAAkash) December 24, 2024

Agreed

Does it matter? Everyone knows the stampede was caused due to overcrowding by people wanting to get glimse of Allu Arjun, it doesn't matter if AA was there or not. — desi sigma (@desisigma) December 24, 2024

During the stampede, Revathi's nine-year-old son Sritej was also severely injured. He was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad, and his situation was critical for days. According to the latest update, Sritej's condition has slightly improved, but he is unable to recognise his family members.

