Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun shared a post on social media for the first time after his Hyderabad home was vandalised on Sunday (December 22). This comes after the tragic incident on December 4 at the Sandhya Theatre, where a 35-year-old woman lost her life due to a stampede-like situation during Pushpa 2 premiere. Taking to his X (previously Twitter) handle on Monday, Allu Arjun res-shared a post by YRF, who congratulated the team of Pushpa 2 for the phenomenal success at the box office. In his response, AA wrote, "Thank you … so graceful. Humbled by your wishes. Thank you , I am touched . May this record soon be broken by a heart-melting #YRF film , and may we all collectively move towards excellence." Allu Arjun’s Children Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha Evacuated After Protestors Vandalise ‘Pushpa 2’ Actor’s Jubilee Hills Home (Watch Video).

Allu Arjun Shares First Post After His Jubilee Hills Home Was Vandalised

Thank you … so graceful . Humbled by your wishes. Thank you , I am touched . May this record soon be broken by a heart-melting #YRF film , and may we all collectively move towards excellence. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 23, 2024

