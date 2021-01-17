Actress Pooja Hegde has wrapped up a schedule for her upcoming film Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas. Pooja posted a picture on her Instagram Stories. In the image, the actress is looking at the camera as she is seen sitting on a backseat of a car. Radhe Shyam: Director Radha Krishna Kumar Teases Prabhas Film’s Teaser Is On the Way, Angry Fans Demand An Update ASAP! (View Tweets)

"Schedule wrap on #RadheShyam after a long 30 day schedule... Now home for a fleeting second (airplane emoji)... Hyderabad -- Bombay (airplane emoji)," she wrote on the picture. 2021 With Radhe Shyam! Prabhas Treats Fans With A New Poster On New Year

Check Out Pooja Hegde's Instagram Story Below:

Pooja Hegde's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Prabhas will romance actress Pooja Hegde in the film. "Radhe Shyam" is a period romantic-drama. The multi-lingual film is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, "Radhe Shyam" will see a theatrical release in 2021.

