Lady Superstar Nayanthara is set to star in period action drama christened Rakkayie, which will mark the directorial debut of Senthil Nallasamy. Nayanthara, dubbed Lady Superstar in South Indian cinema, recently appeared in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan and has led films like Netrikann and Kolamavu Kokila. The film's title teaser was released to coincide with the actor's birthday on November 18, reports variety.com.

The project for India’s MovieVerse Studios will see Nayanthara in an action-oriented role. It is set to be co-produced with Chennai-based Drumsticks Productions, known for films like Yaanai and Imaikkaa Nodigal.

Nayanthara to Play an Action-Oriented Role in Senthil Nallasamy’s Directorial Debut

The film will receive a multi-language release across Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada markets.

The production has assembled key technical talent, including composer Govind Vasantha, cinematographer Gautham Rajendran and editor Praveen Antony. MovieVerse launched in 2023 with a diverse slate.

Aditya Pittie, managing director of IN10 Media Network, said: “Our aim has always been to engage in storytelling that transcends geographical boundaries. This film is a significant milestone in that direction, as we continue to solidify our commitment to producing world-class content in multiple languages.”

Production is set to begin shortly, with Rakkayie representing the first of several planned regional ventures for MovieVerse Studios.

“Rakkayie is a film that has been carefully crafted to push boundaries. We are proud to be producing this film, bringing together the powerhouse talent of Nayanthara and a wonderfully crafted story that is steeped in cultural ethos and will connect with the masses,” added Vivek Krishnani, CEO, MovieVerse Studios.

The announcement comes amid controversy surrounding the Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.

The actor recently took to Instagram to address a dispute with producer-actor Dhanush over the use of footage from their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the documentary, reports variety.com.

Nayanthara claimed Dhanush denied permission to use content from the film and served her with a Rs. 100 million legal notice over three seconds of behind-the-scenes footage.

The documentary, which includes unprecedented access to Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan, who directed Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, also features appearances from Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, and Nagarjuna.

