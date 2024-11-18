Nayanthara, born as Diana Mariam Kurian on November 18, 1984, has become one of the most celebrated actresses in the industry, earning the title of Lady Superstar. Over the course of her career, she has appeared in more than 75 films across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. In 2023, she made her highly anticipated Hindi film debut, starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s blockbuster Jawan. But did you know that her acting journey actually began with the 2003 Malayalam film Manassinakkare? Nayanthara Birthday Special: From ‘Chaleya’ to ‘Halena’, 5 Best Songs Featuring the Lady Superstar (Watch Videos).

Nayanthara began her journey in the industry with the critically acclaimed filmmaker Sathyan Anthikkad’s Manassinakkare. In her debut role, she starred alongside a stellar cast including Jayaram, Sheela, Innocent, KPAC Lalitha and Siddique, portraying the character of Gauri, a village belle. Her performance was widely appreciated. While in college, Nayanthara worked part-time as a model. It was during this time that Anthikkad noticed her through her modelling assignments and offered her a key role in Manassinakkare. Initially uninterested in acting, she turned down the offer but later agreed to take on the role, promising to do ‘just that one film’. The film was a huge hit at the box office. Nayanthara Birthday: Here’s Why She’s the Lady Superstar of Kollywood!

Nayanthara, renowned for her powerful performances in women-centric films such as Aramm, Kolamavu Kokila, Netrikann, among others, is often credited with revolutionising the South Indian film industry. Her Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, is releasing today. It will give fans a sneak peek into her personal life and professional journey. ‘Nayanthara–Beyond the Fairy Tale’ Trailer: From ‘Jawan’ Glimpse to Her Wedding With Vignesh Shivan, Lady Superstar’s Journey Unveiled in Netflix Documentary (Watch Video).

As per reports, Nayanthara is one of the highest-paid actresses in South Indian cinema. In 2018, she became the only South Indian actress to be included in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list. In 2023, she broke Katrina Kaif’s record to become the fastest female actor to reach a million followers on Instagram. In 2024, Nayanthara was named one of GQ’s 35 Most Influential Young Indians. Here’s wishing Lady Superstar Nayanthara a very happy birthday and continued success in the years ahead!

