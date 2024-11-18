On the occasion of Nayanthara's 40th birthday, the makers of her upcoming project offered fans an action-packed sneak peek at it. Taking to their YouTube channel, MovieVerse Studios dropped the teaser for the actress' upcoming film titled Rakkayie. The two-minute, thirty-four-second clip offers viewers a look at Nayanthara's character, who lives in a far isolated place with her newborn child. Later, a large group of people soon surround the area around her house and prepare to launch an attack on the helpless mother and son. Despite the threat, Nayanthara appears calm and composed as she prepares to face off against the army by brandishing her weapon. The upcoming Tamil movie is directed by Senthil Nallasamy. A release date for the film is yet to be announced. While details regarding the plot remain scarce, it seems that audiences will soon witness a never-before-seen avatar of the Lady Superstar. Are you excited? Nayanthara Birthday: Did You Know the Actress Made Her Acting Debut With the Malayalam Film ‘Manassinakkare’?.

Watch Nayanthara’s ‘Rakkayie’ Title Teaser

