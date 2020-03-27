Ram Charan Birthday: 5 Best Dance Songs Of The Telugu Actor That'll Lighten Your Mood!

Ram Charan (Photo Credits: File)

It is Tollywood star Ram Charan's birthday. The Telugu actor turns 35. Even though he entered the industry as Chiranjeevi's son, he did has amassed a huge fanbase now. The actor is currently in news for only and only one thing! His upcoming film- RRR. He is collaborating with stalwart like SS Rajamouli who earlier directed Baahubali franchise. He is co-starring with Junior NTR in the lead. Naturally, the hype is real. However, wouldn't it be nice to see a bit of his previous work before we see him in this period drama? For instance, something like fun like dance?

In case you haven't already judged it, the actor is also known for his amazing dancing skills. He has some of the best dance sequences in many of his popular films. His fans obviously thoroughly enjoy every bit of it. So, here are some of best dance-songs of the star that will make anyone his fan.

Ek Baar- Vinaya Vidheya Rama

Kung Fu Kumaari- Bruce Lee The Fighter

Rangamma Mangamma- Rangasthalam

Neethoney Dance- Dhruva

Pimple Dimple- Yevadu

On a related note, Ram Charan arrived on Twitter just ahead of his birthday. However, what's even impressive is that he came here with a cause. He announced his financial aid of Rs 70 lakhs to those affected by COVID-19. He tweeted, "Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments...Hope you all are staying safe at home! @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM @PMOIndia @KTRTRS." Well, that's how a star should celebrate the birthday! We wish him that he gets lots of love and his film does wonders at box office!