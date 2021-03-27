South superstar Ram Charan celebrates his birthday on March 27. The actor who will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR turns 36 today. It was just yesterday (March 26), when the makers of RRR released the first character poster of the birthday boy as Rama Raju, which had taken social media by storm. #HBDRamCharan has been one of the top trends on Twitter as fans, as well as industry wallahs, are showering love on the actor on his born day. Acharya: Chiranjeevi Unveils Son Ram Charan’s First Look as Siddha (View Pic).

Right from his father Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Allu Arjun to Samantha Akkineni, and many other celebrities took to social media to shower love and send out their birthday wishes to the megastar. This proves how much he is loved among his fraternity people. Have a look at the wishes below. RRR: Twitterati Cannot Stop Gushing Over Ram Charan’s Fierce Look As Alluri Sita Ramaraju!

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Allu Arjun

Many many happy returns of the day to my sweetest brother @AlwaysRamCharan #HBDRamCharan pic.twitter.com/97BxxOfO6E — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 27, 2021

Mahesh Babu

Happy birthday @AlwaysRamCharan!! Wishing you the happiest, most incredible year ahead!! 🤗🤗🤗 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 27, 2021

Samantha Akkineni

This poster 🔥🔥🔥... just @AlwaysRamCharan things 😎.. wishing you a wonderful year dear Charan 🤗.. God bless you with everything your heart desires 🥳🍰🍾 pic.twitter.com/PcLvxgd6fs — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) March 27, 2021

Mohanlal

Sudheer Varma

Workwise, Ram Charan’s next is SS Rajamouli's RRR, which will make it to the theatres on October 13. Apart from this, he also has been working on father Chiranjeevi's film Acharya. LatestLY wishes Ram Charan a very happy birthday. Stay tuned.

