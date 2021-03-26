South superstar Ram Charan celebrates his birthday on March 27. Ahead of his born day, the makers of his upcoming flick, RRR, gifted him a new poster that sees him as his onscreen character Alluri Sita Ramaraju looking all fierce. Fans of the actor were excited to witness a glimpse of him from the movie as finally, the cat is out of the bag. In the first look poster of Ram Charan, the actor in a bare-bodied avatar could be seen holding a bow and arrow. RRR: Ram Charan’s Bare-Bodied Look As Alluri Sita Ramaraju From SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus is Pure Dynamite!

As soon as the poster was unveiled by the makers, fans went bonkers on the micro-blogging site. Right from going gaga over Rama Raju's body to lauding the star's efforts for getting into the skin of the character so well, admirers could not keep calm. As Ram Charan turns 36 tomorrow, this surprise is surely one of the best things he has ever received. Here, check out a few reactions below. Diwali Special From Team RRR! Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR Extend Festival Greetings To Fans (View Pics).

Talking about the film, RRR tells the story of two freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The film will make it to the theatres in many languages on October 13, 2021.

Apart from the leads, the big-budget flick also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody in pivotal roles. So, after looking at the poster, are you excited about the movie? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned@

